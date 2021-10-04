Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M22's model number is listed as SM-M225FV/DS.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 October 2021 15:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy M22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor
  • Its support page doesn't divulge much information
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 was launched in Germany in September

Samsung Galaxy M22 launch in India could be around the corner as the smartphone's support page has gone live on Samsung's India website. The support page doesn't mention much information about the upcoming smartphone, except the model number. Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy M22 in Germany and sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it has an unnamed octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will sport a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The support page for Samsung Galaxy M22 has gone live on Samsung's India website. The support page lists the model number as SM-M225FV/DS. The same model number was spotted on the support page in Russia in September. The DS at the end hints at the dual-SIM capability of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M22 price in India (expected)

The Galaxy M22's pricing information was not available when it was launched in Germany last month. However, a tipster hinted in July that the Samsung smartphone will be priced EUR 239.90 (roughly Rs. 20,700).

In Germany, the Galaxy M22's listing has a 'Buy Now' button but it leads to offline store options, suggesting that the smartphone is not yet listed online. The Samsung smartphone is listed with Black, Light Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (expected)

The German variant of Samsung Galaxy M22 runs Android and sports a 6.4-i9nch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16 million colours. Under the hood, it gets an unspecified octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed at 128GB and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Galaxy M22 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 159.9x74x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Squid Game Craze: Netflix Sued by South Korea Broadband Firm Over Traffic Surge
Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart, First Look Surfaces Ahead of Availability

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  3. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  5. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Amitabh Bachchan Hops on to Crypto Bandwagon
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Higher Component Cost Over Samsung Galaxy S21+
  10. Giant Comet Headed Towards Solar System: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart, First Look Surfaces Ahead of Availability
  2. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Squid Game Craze: Netflix Sued by South Korea Broadband Firm Over Traffic Surge
  4. El Salvador Mined Its First Bitcoin Using Volcanic Energy, Tweets President Nayib Bukele
  5. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods, Company’s First Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds, Launched in India
  6. Amitabh Bachchan Becomes Latest Celebrity to Join the Cryptocurrency Craze
  7. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Shows Hardware in Detail, Component Cost Said to Be Higher Than Samsung Galaxy S21+
  8. OnePlus 9 Series, Oppo Find X3 Series Start Receiving Open Beta Update for Android 12-based ColorOS 12
  9. Microsoft Tweets Halloween-Inspired Meme of Clippy: Here's How Users Reacted
  10. Over 100 Companies in India Raised Series A Funding for Startups in the Past Year: Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com