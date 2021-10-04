Samsung Galaxy M22 launch in India could be around the corner as the smartphone's support page has gone live on Samsung's India website. The support page doesn't mention much information about the upcoming smartphone, except the model number. Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy M22 in Germany and sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it has an unnamed octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will sport a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The support page for Samsung Galaxy M22 has gone live on Samsung's India website. The support page lists the model number as SM-M225FV/DS. The same model number was spotted on the support page in Russia in September. The DS at the end hints at the dual-SIM capability of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M22 price in India (expected)

The Galaxy M22's pricing information was not available when it was launched in Germany last month. However, a tipster hinted in July that the Samsung smartphone will be priced EUR 239.90 (roughly Rs. 20,700).

In Germany, the Galaxy M22's listing has a 'Buy Now' button but it leads to offline store options, suggesting that the smartphone is not yet listed online. The Samsung smartphone is listed with Black, Light Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (expected)

The German variant of Samsung Galaxy M22 runs Android and sports a 6.4-i9nch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 16 million colours. Under the hood, it gets an unspecified octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed at 128GB and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Galaxy M22 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 159.9x74x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

