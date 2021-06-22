Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests

The Samsung phone is, however, not likely to have a 25W-supported charger in the box.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2021 19:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M22 may share many similarities with Galaxy A22 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M22 fast charging support suggested by US FCC
  • The Samsung phone has apparently received US FCC certification
  • But Samsung Galaxy M22 may come bundled with only a 15W charger

Samsung Galaxy M22 will come with 25W fast charging support, a listing on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site has suggested. The unannounced Samsung phone has apparently received the FCC certification with the model number SM-M225FV/DS. Although there aren't many new details to gather from the US FCC listing, the development suggests the Samsung Galaxy M22 could be Samsung's most affordable phone with 25W charging support. The South Korean company is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M22 with a 6,000mAh battery.

As initially reported by MySmartPrice, the US FCC site shows that the Samsung phone with the model number SM-225FV/DS supports 9V/ 1.67A (15W) and 9V/ 2.77A (25W) charging capabilities. Since the model number appears to be associated with the Samsung Galaxy M22, the 25W charging could naturally be one of its key highlights.

It is, however, important to note that while the Samsung Galaxy M22 appears to have 25W charging support on the hardware side, it is not likely to deliver a faster charging experience out-of-the-box, as the phone is likely to come bundled with a 15W charger (EP-TA200). This could be a cost-saving move by the company.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications (expected)

The US FCC certification site also indicates that the Samsung Galaxy M22 would come with Bluetooth v5.0 (Bluetooth LE), NFC, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity. The phone also appears to have dual-SIM support along with 4G LTE.

If we look at the rumour mill, the Samsung Galaxy M22 could share similarities with the Galaxy A22 that debuted earlier this month alongside the Galaxy A22 5G. However, the upcoming M-series phone is said to have a larger 6,000mAh battery over the 5,000mAh one available on the Galaxy A22.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M22 may include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The smartphone could also run on Android 11 with the latest One UI on top.

The listing on the US FCC site shows that the Samsung Galaxy M22 received the certification from the regulator just Monday, June 21. It is, thus, safe to assume that Samsung may take some more time to make its new smartphone official.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. A $50,000 Helmet That Can Read Human Mind Is Now Selling in US
  4. Mi Watch Revolve Active With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  5. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  6. Dogecoin Can Have Real-World Uses: Ethereum Cofounder Charles Hoskinson
  7. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data-Sharing Issue With China Fixed: Report
  9. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  10. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M22 to Debut With 25W Fast Charging Support, US FCC Site Suggests
  2. Google Drops Engineering Residency After Protests Over 'Systemic Pay Inequities'
  3. Google in EU Crosshairs Again With Advertising Antitrust Inquiry
  4. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Cross-Platform Upscaling Released, Challenges Nvidia’s RTX DLSS
  5. Jio, Intel to Work Together on 5G Network Technology Development
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Launched in India
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Back on Sale on PlayStation Store; PS4 'Performance Issues' Remain
  8. Cryptocurrency Trading Faces Strict Crackdown in China as Beijing Doubles Down on Rooting Out Digital Coins
  9. What's Happening With Tesla's $7-Billion German 'Gigafactory'?
  10. Amazon UK Warehouses Found to Destroy Unsold Items, Worker Struggles for Housing in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com