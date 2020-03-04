Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s smartphones are also be expected to launch alongside Galaxy M21.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 March 2020 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M21 will succeed Galaxy M20

Highlights
  • Samsung is yet to confirm Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone
  • Earlier report indicated Samsung Galaxy M21 will run Android 10
  • Not much is known about Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s phones

Nearly a month after being spotted on Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy M21 is back in news. This time a report claims that the upcoming Samsung phone will host features similar to what we have seen in a previous Galaxy M-series smartphone. The report added that the South Korean tech giant is also developing Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s smartphones and these can be expected to launch in the coming months. Samsung has, however, not officially confirmed the launch of either of the smartphones mentioned above.

According to tipster, Ishan Agarwal as quoted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is believed to be the successor to the Galaxy M20, will host similar features that were earlier seen on the Galaxy M30s. To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s that was released in September 2019, comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. Other features including triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary shooter, Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, Android 9 Pie with OneUI on top and a 6000mAh battery were also seen on the smartphone. The Galaxy M30s had two variants mainly, 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage.

A Geekbench listing had earlier highlighted that the Galaxy M21 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and will come with 4GB of RAM. Other features that were listed on the website are similar to what the latest report revealed.

Meanwhile, most of the features about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s are still unknown. Samsung had introduced its Galaxy M-series in late January last year by bringing the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 as its first models. In February, the tech giant released the Samsung Galaxy M30 which came in two storage options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M01s
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Government Pushes for More Self-Censorship on Streaming, Issues Ultimatum: Report
Microsoft Teases New Start Menu Design for Windows 10

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  4. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  5. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  7. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Microsoft Could Soon Overhaul the Windows 10 Start Menu
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5i 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know
  4. ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite After Technical Snag
  5. Google Search Trends in India on March 4, 2020, Explained: From Cryptocurrency to WhatsApp
  6. 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace 13-Inch Model in 2020, New iMac Pro Planned as Well: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update With Improved Camera and Battery Performance in India
  8. Microsoft Teases New Start Menu Design for Windows 10
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery
  10. Government Pushes for More Self-Censorship on Streaming, Issues Ultimatum: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.