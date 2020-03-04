Nearly a month after being spotted on Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy M21 is back in news. This time a report claims that the upcoming Samsung phone will host features similar to what we have seen in a previous Galaxy M-series smartphone. The report added that the South Korean tech giant is also developing Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s smartphones and these can be expected to launch in the coming months. Samsung has, however, not officially confirmed the launch of either of the smartphones mentioned above.

According to tipster, Ishan Agarwal as quoted by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is believed to be the successor to the Galaxy M20, will host similar features that were earlier seen on the Galaxy M30s. To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s that was released in September 2019, comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. Other features including triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary shooter, Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, Android 9 Pie with OneUI on top and a 6000mAh battery were also seen on the smartphone. The Galaxy M30s had two variants mainly, 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage.

A Geekbench listing had earlier highlighted that the Galaxy M21 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and will come with 4GB of RAM. Other features that were listed on the website are similar to what the latest report revealed.

Meanwhile, most of the features about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s are still unknown. Samsung had introduced its Galaxy M-series in late January last year by bringing the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 as its first models. In February, the tech giant released the Samsung Galaxy M30 which came in two storage options.