Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India Launch Imminent as Details Appear on Company’s Site

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition spotted with the model number SM-M215F.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2021 18:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India Launch Imminent as Details Appear on Company’s Site

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition specifications are likely to be similar to those of the Galaxy M21

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has appeared on the Samsung India site
  • The new phone also surfaced on the Google Play Supported devices list
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition recently received BIS certification

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India launch may be on the cards. Although Samsung has not yet provided any official details about the device, the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has appeared on the Samsung India website. The smartphone also received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently and was spotted on the Google Play Supported devices list. The Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is expected to debut with specifications pretty similar to those of the Galaxy M21 that was launched in March last year.

As initially reported by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has appeared on the Samsung India site through a dedicated support page. The webpage doesn't list the name of the smartphone, but the model number SM-M215G/DS that appears on the Samsung website is the same as the one listed on the updated Google Play Supported devices list along with the title Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. Last year's Galaxy M21 carried model number SM-M215F/DS.

In addition to the two listings, the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition also received BIS certification on May 24, a listing on the regulator's site suggests.

Last year, Samsung tied up with Amazon India to launch the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition. That model had the same specifications as the original Galaxy M31. However, it included pre-installed Amazon apps and came with a complimentary three-month Amazon Prime subscription.

Samsung is likely to follow the same pattern this year and may launch the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition in partnership with Amazon. The new phone is expected to debut sometime around a new sale event on the online marketplace to attract more consumers.

The original Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched last year, and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition specifications (expected)

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M21 include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front and has up to 6GB of RAM as well as up to 128GB of onboard storage. All these details are likely to be more or less a part of the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition as well.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
