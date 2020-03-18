Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2020 14:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 comes in two distinct configurations with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 will go on sale in India from March 23
  • The phone is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box

Samsung Galaxy M21 has been launched in India. The new Samsung phone is the successor to the Galaxy M20 that debuted in the country last year. Being the successor, the smartphone has many upgrades over the previous model. The Galaxy M21 comes with a triple rear camera setup and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. There is also up to 6GB of RAM over the maximum 4GB RAM option available on the Galaxy M20. The smartphone also features a gradient back finish and offers a waterdrop-style display notch that the company calls “Infinity-U” display. That said, the Galaxy M21 competes against the likes of the Realme 6 and Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is yet to receive an official price tag. Both models come in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colour options and will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm (noon) IST on March 23, as per the listing on Amazon. Details about other sales channels are yet to be announced.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in India at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model was priced at Rs. 12,990 initially.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup for capturing photos and recording videos with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel sensor carrying an 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

In terms of selfies, the Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera works with artificial intelligence (AI) based features and supports a preloaded Face Unlock option.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Samsung has offered a massive 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M21 that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone has 8.9mm of thickness and weighs 188 grams.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
