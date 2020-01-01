Samsung Galaxy M-series was launched last year, and all the phones that were introduced in the new series are likely to see successors this year. A fresh report brings a host of details about the Samsung Galaxy M21, the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M20. The phone is reported to come with more storage, run on Android 10 out-of-the-box, and include at least a triple rear camera setup. The report also indicates colour options of other phones like the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications (expected)

According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung Galaxy M21 will launch with model number SM-M215F. The report also suggests that the upcoming phone will come with 64GB and 128GB storage options – a considerable increase from the 32GB and 64GB options given for the Galaxy M20. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is likely to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box, and be powered by the Exynos 9610 or Exynos 9611 SoC. As mentioned, the phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup at the back, and the Galaxy M21 is also tipped to come in blue, black, and green colour options.

The report also states that the lower-end Samsung Galaxy M11 will come in blue, black, and violet colour options, while the more premium Samsung Galaxy M31 are expected in blue, black, and red colour options. It could be possible that more colours may be added closer to launch. Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is expected to pack 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will have double at 64GB. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, and carry a triple rear camera setup as well.

