Samsung Galaxy M21 Said to Launch in India With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup on March 16

Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to feature a 20-megapixel front camera and 6.4-inch display.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 7 March 2020 17:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy M series debuted as the company's online-exclusive smartphone line

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 is tipped to have octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC
  • The phone could come with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 is rumoured to have a 48-megapixel primary camera

Samsung is said to be readying for the launch of its next Galaxy M smartphone in India, Galaxy M21, on March 16. The highlight of Galaxy M31 will be its triple rear camera system that is likely to come with a 48-megapixel main sensor, industry sources told IANS on Saturday.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is likely to have a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display in addition to a massive 6,000mAh battery, IANS reported citing industry sources. The device is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and may come in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage.

Galaxy M, an online-exclusive smartphone line focussed on young consumers which debuted last year, has helped Samsung win market share in the growing online channel in India. Galaxy M21 is likely to retail on Amazon as well as select retail outlets.

This will be the latest in Samsung's M series in India after the South Korean tech giant launched Galaxy M31 on February 25 at a starting price of Rs. 15,999. Samsung has, in fact, actually started doing well in the online space for the past couple of quarters.

Its Galaxy M series, in particular the Galaxy M30s device, performed well in the online segment, helping revive its online share in the fourth quarter of 2019 at an all-time high of 16.6 percent.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy M21
