Samsung Galaxy M21 Goes on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs. 13,499 and it comes in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 March 2020 07:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 sale will begin at 12pm IST
  • The phone will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 is on sale in 4GB and 6GB RAM options

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M21 is set to go on sale in India today. The phone was launched last week, and its sales are slated to begin today on Amazon, Samsung.com, and via select retail stores as well. Amazon is offering a Rs. 500 introductory discount on the smartphones, which will be applicable until March 31. Key features of the Galaxy M21 include triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a large 6,000mAh battery. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor, and an Infinity-U display.

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India, sale

The Samsung Galaxy M21 sale in India will begin at 12 noon IST on Amazon India. It will be available on Samsung.com and via select retail stores as well. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The phone will go on sale in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Raven Black. As mentioned, Amazon is offering a Rs. 500 discount on the phone till March 31.

Samsung Galaxy M21 specifications, features

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M21 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

As for optics, there is the triple rear camera setup for capturing photos and recording videos with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel sensor carrying an 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.In terms of selfies, the Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera works with artificial intelligence (AI) based features and supports a preloaded Face Unlock option.

Samsung has offered a massive 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M21 that supports 15W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M21 SAle, Samsung Galaxy M21 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M21 Features, Samsung
