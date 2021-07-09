Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications have been leaked online. The new smartphone will come as the successor to the Galaxy M21 that the South Korean company launched last year. It also appears to be the model that was earlier spotted as the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. Samsung may launch the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition as its next affordable phone in the Galaxy M series. The phone is said to have Android 11 along with a custom One UI Core version on top.

91Mobiles has leaked the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The phone is also listed on the Google Play Supported devices list with the model number SM-M215G. This is notably the same model number that previously appeared for the Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. Samsung seems to have updated the moniker of the smartphone, though its internals could be the same as the Prime Edition model planned originally.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications (expected)

As per the details reported by 91Mobiles, citing Ishan Agarwal, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be identical to the original Samsung Galaxy M21 in terms of hardware. The phone is, however, said to have Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top. The Galaxy M21 came with One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

If we go by the reported information, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will have the same 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC that were a part of the Galaxy M21 launched last year. The smartphone would also include up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 had a triple rear camera setup that included a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It also included a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. All this could feature on the new smartphone as well.

Using identical hardware also means that the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will have the same 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging that was a part of the Galaxy M21.

It seems like Samsung may give its customers dated specifications with the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition while just polishing its interface a bit by offering One UI 3.1 Core. This should, however, result in keeping the price of the 2021 phone similar to its 2020 counterpart.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It also had a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 15,499.

This would, of course, not be the first time Samsung would sell the hardware of its earlier phone with a new product title. In fact, the company took a similar approach when it brought the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition last year that had the same specifications as the original Galaxy M31. The minor differences in the new device were pre-installed Amazon apps and a complimentary three-month Amazon Prime subscription.

