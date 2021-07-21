Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest budget smartphone. The new model comes as a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy M21 that was launched last year. It comes with triple rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition also carries a waterdrop-style display notch and offers two distinct colour options to choose from. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India, availability details

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,499. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon from 12am on July 26 as a part of the Prime Day sale. It is also expected to go on sale through Samsung.com and various offline retailers in the country.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition through Amazon are entitled to receive a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank.

To give some perspective, the Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched in March last year at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition runs on Android 11 with a One UI Core on top to deliver an upgraded experience over the original Galaxy M21 that came with Android 10. However, the new smartphone has the same 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio that was featured on the last year model. The phone is also powered by the same octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC that was a part of the previous Galaxy M-series phone, along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The primary camera sensor is Samsung's ISOCELL GM2, which is another upgrade over the Galaxy M21 that came with an ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Samsung has provided the 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition that supports 18W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.