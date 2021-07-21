Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India starts at Rs. 12,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2021 12:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is a slightly upgraded version of the original Galaxy M21

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be available from July 26
  • The Samsung phone comes with an upgraded primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features two distinct colours

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's latest budget smartphone. The new model comes as a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy M21 that was launched last year. It comes with triple rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition also carries a waterdrop-style display notch and offers two distinct colour options to choose from. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India, availability details

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 14,499. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon from 12am on July 26 as a part of the Prime Day sale. It is also expected to go on sale through Samsung.com and various offline retailers in the country.

Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition through Amazon are entitled to receive a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank.

To give some perspective, the Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched in March last year at a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition runs on Android 11 with a One UI Core on top to deliver an upgraded experience over the original Galaxy M21 that came with Android 10. However, the new smartphone has the same 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio that was featured on the last year model. The phone is also powered by the same octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC that was a part of the previous Galaxy M-series phone, along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The primary camera sensor is Samsung's ISOCELL GM2, which is another upgrade over the Galaxy M21 that came with an ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Samsung has provided the 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition that supports 18W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price in India, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 6Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Army of the Dead, Fatherhood, Sweet Tooth Were Netflix’s Biggest Hits in Q2 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  4. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  5. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  6. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  9. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  10. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. US President Joe Biden Picks Big Tech Critic Jonathan Kanter for Key Justice Post
  2. Army of the Dead, Fatherhood, Sweet Tooth Were Netflix’s Biggest Hits in Q2 2021
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo Reno 6Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 11; Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Surface Again
  6. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports
  7. Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  8. Pegasus Spyware Potentially Targeted French President Emmanuel Macron’s Phone on Behalf of Morocco: Report
  9. Google’s Messages to Be Made Default App on Android Devices by Verizon Starting 2022
  10. Netflix’s Gaming Push Begins on Mobile, Will Be a ‘Core Part of Its Subscription Offering’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com