Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launch date in India is set for July 21, Amazon has revealed. The online marketplace has also created a dedicated microsite that shows an upgraded primary camera on the new smartphone over the last year's Galaxy M21. The microsite also details other Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications. These include triple rear cameras, Infinity-U Display, and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also teased to come in two colour options and have a few design changes over the original model.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launch in India

Amazon has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) on July 21. The phone is promoted to be among the Amazon Prime Day launches on the online marketplace, meaning that it would be available during the forthcoming Prime Day sale, which is scheduled between July 26–27. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank. Furthermore, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be available for purchase in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The Amazon microsite shows some of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ahead of its formal launch. The upcoming Samsung phone seems to have many of the same features as the Galaxy M21 that was launched last year. These include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is also listed to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup count and primary sensor's resolution are identical to those on the Galaxy M21. However, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is listed to have Samsung's ISOCELL GM2 as the primary camera sensor. This is an upgrade over the last year's model that comes with a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

However, the other two camera sensors on the new phone are likely to be the same — 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 5-megapixel depth sensor — as the Galaxy M21 launched last year.

