Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is likely to be available for purchase during Amazon Prime Day sale.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 July 2021 14:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will share many features of last year’s Galaxy M21

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launch date in India has been revealed
  • Amazon has created a microsite for the Samsung phone
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature an ISOCELL GM2 camera sensor

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launch date in India is set for July 21, Amazon has revealed. The online marketplace has also created a dedicated microsite that shows an upgraded primary camera on the new smartphone over the last year's Galaxy M21. The microsite also details other Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications. These include triple rear cameras, Infinity-U Display, and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also teased to come in two colour options and have a few design changes over the original model.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launch in India

Amazon has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be launched in India at 12pm (noon) on July 21. The phone is promoted to be among the Amazon Prime Day launches on the online marketplace, meaning that it would be available during the forthcoming Prime Day sale, which is scheduled between July 26–27. Customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank. Furthermore, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be available for purchase in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The Amazon microsite shows some of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ahead of its formal launch. The upcoming Samsung phone seems to have many of the same features as the Galaxy M21 that was launched last year. These include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a 6,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is also listed to have a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup count and primary sensor's resolution are identical to those on the Galaxy M21. However, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is listed to have Samsung's ISOCELL GM2 as the primary camera sensor. This is an upgrade over the last year's model that comes with a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

However, the other two camera sensors on the new phone are likely to be the same — 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 5-megapixel depth sensor — as the Galaxy M21 launched last year.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung, Amazon India, Amazon Prime Day 2021, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Lite Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 860 SoC, 22.5W Fast Charging

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced With Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool
  5. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  7. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  8. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Clubhouse Launches Direct Messages Feature ‘Backchannel’
  10. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. The Suicide Squad Character Featurette Lays Out Ensemble Cast in New Footage
  2. Poco F3 GT India Launch Date Set for July 23, Confirmed to Sport Dual Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Aluminium Alloy Frame
  3. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Wi-Fi 6E Support This Year
  4. ByteDance's Toutiao Said to Be Ordered by China to Halt New Registrations Since September
  5. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera
  6. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Lite Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 860 SoC, 22.5W Fast Charging
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9; Up to Rs. 35,000 Off on Laptops
  8. Nokia XR20 Image May Have Been Published Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Rugged Design
  9. Google Adds Feature to Delete Web and App Activity for Last 15 Minutes on iOS, Android Support Coming Later
  10. Japanese Researchers Set New Internet Speed World Record Using Optical Fibre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com