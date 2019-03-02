Samsung Galaxy M20 has received a new software update that brings the March Android security patch. The new update comes weeks after Samsung launched the Galaxy M20 in India, alongside the Galaxy M10. The software update doesn't bring any changes to the Android version and the phone is still based on Android 8.1 Oreo. An update to Android Pie has been promised, but there is word on exactly when it will be released. The Galaxy M20 notably received two software updates ahead of its first sale in India last month. The past updates didn't change the security patch version on the phone.

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy M20 brings software version M205FDDU1ASB4 and it is nearly 368MB in size.

As per the official changelog, the new software update for the Galaxy M20 brings the March 2019 Android security patch. Google is, however, yet to officially detail this month's Android security patch on its website. Notably, the Galaxy M20 is one of the first Android phones to get the March security patch.

Samsung additionally brings the Amazon app to the Galaxy M20 through the latest update, increasing the bloatware on the phone. The changelog shows that the update additionally improves the stability of the camera app and enhances the overall security.

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy M20 is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package. The Galaxy M20 owners will automatically receive a notification when the update is ready for their phone. However, you can check its availability manually on your device by going to the Settings > Software update and then hitting the Download updates manually option.

SamMobile first reported the rollout of the new software update. We were able to spot the update on our review unit.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched in India alongside the Galaxy M10 back in January. Both phones went on sale last month. As we mentioned, the Galaxy M20 received a couple of software updates ahead of its first sale in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M20 runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel. Further, the phone is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Galaxy M20 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

For storing content, the Galaxy M20 packs 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Are Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 better than budget phones from Redmi, Realme, and Asus? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.