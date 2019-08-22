Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Fit e, and Others Get Discounts During 'Blue Fest 2019' Sale in India

Samsung offering HDFC Bank credit card customers a five percent cashback on purchasing the Galaxy M-series phones.

Updated: 22 August 2019 13:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 price dropped to Rs. 9,990 in the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Samsung Blue Fest 2019 sale lasts until Monday, August 26
  • The sale is live through Samsung's online store
  • Customers receive vouchers from MakeMyTrip and Oyo

Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones as well as the Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness band have received discounts under the 'Samsung Blue Fest 2019' sale in India. The seven-day sale, which is live on Samsung's online store, lasts until Monday, August 26. Alongside major discounts on smartphones and wearables, the Samsung sale brings discounts and offers on Harman Kardon and JBL audio devices and home appliances. Samsung has also brought its new Smart 7-in-1 32-inch TV with an offer price. Additionally, the ongoing sale offers cashbacks through HDFC Bank and Amazon Pay.

The Samsung Blue Fest 2019 sale brings the Galaxy M20 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option at Rs. 9,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 10,990. The Galaxy M30 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 13,990. The handset generally retains at Rs. 14,990. Customers purchasing the Galaxy M-series phones under the ongoing sale using an HDFC Bank credit card are entitled to receive up to 5 percent cashback.

Apart from the Galaxy M-series phones, the latest sale brings the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier at Rs. 15,990. The smartwatch debuted in India back in January 2017 with a price tag of Rs. 28,500. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Fit e that was launched earlier this year at Rs. 2,590 is available during the sale at Rs. 2,490.

The Samsung sale also brings the T5 1TB SSD at a discounted price of Rs. 16,936, down Rs. 11,663 from the MRP of Rs. 28,599. The T5 250GB SSD is also available at Rs. 7,755, down Rs. 3,944 from the MRP of Rs. 11,699. Similarly, the JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker, which was launched last year at Rs. 2,999, is available at Rs. 2,063. The sale also offers the JBL Live200 BT headphones at Rs. 3,119, down Rs. 2,180 from the MRP of Rs. 5,299.

Samsung is also offering its Smart 7-in-1 32-inch TV at Rs. 17,990 during the sale. Similarly, it claims to offer up to 45 percent discounts on home appliances and up to 55 percent discounts on various Harman Kardon and JBL audio devices.

The sale also brings an Amazon Pay cashback worth up to Rs. 1,500 on all the participating products, excluding the Galaxy M-series smartphones. Furthermore, customers purchasing products under the ongoing Samsung sale will get MakeMyTrip vouchers worth up to Rs. 15,000 and vouchers worth up to Rs. 10,000 from Oyo.

Comments

Google Play Store Redesign Now Rolling Out to All on Android, Chrome OS
