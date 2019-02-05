NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today

05 February 2019
Samsung M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today

Samsung M20, Galaxy M10 will be available from Amazon.in and Samsung e-shop

Highlights

  • Samsung M20 and Galaxy M10 go on sale today
  • Amazon is offering device protection plan on both smartphones
  • Samsung M20 4GB RAM and 64GB RAM price in India is Rs. 12,990

Samsung M20 and Samsung Galaxy M10 will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon India and the Samsung e-shop. Samsung launched the new Galaxy M series of smartphones last week, unveiling the Galaxy 20 and the Galaxy M10. Both the smartphones mark the debut of Samsung's online-only sales model for smartphones and are being marketed as "India-first" smartphones targeted at the young generation. Both smartphones are also the first from Samsung to sport a notch in the display. The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 will go on sale for the first time in India starting 12pm IST today.

Samsung M20 price in India, Galaxy M10 price

The Samsung Galaxy M20 (Review) price in India will start at Rs. 10,990 for the low-end model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the top-end Samsung M20 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be up for grabs at Rs. 12,990.

The Galaxy M10 (Review) has been priced at Rs. 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The higher end Samsung M10 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 8,990. Apart from Amazon India, the smartphones will go on sale via the Samsung e-shop.

To go with the inaugural sale, Amazon is offering the Total Damage Protection plan for the Galaxy M10 at Rs. 699 and the same device protection plan for the Samsung M20 at Rs. 1,199 as well as no cost EMI offer for the latter for a duration of up to 6 months.

Additionally, the Jio Galaxy Club offer (available on both Amazon India and the Samsung e-shop), will grant benefits worth Rs. 3,110 to Jio subscribers in the form of additional data on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans with the purchase of the Galaxy M10 or the Galaxy M20.

 

Samsung M20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung M20 boots Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The new smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Samsung M20 comes equipped with dual rear cameras comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while an 8-megapixel sensor takes care of selfies. The Galaxy M20 has up to 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB) while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.

There is a USB Type-C port which also facilitates fast charging while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock handle authentication on the Samsung M20.

Samsung M10 specifications

The smaller Samsung M10 is also a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1Oreo and comes equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display that has a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy M10 is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The new Galaxy M-series smartphone sports a dual camera setup on the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, while there is a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Samsung M10 has up to 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB) and draws power from a 3,400mAh battery without support for fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design with a small notch
  • Ultra-wide angle photography is fun
  • Very good battery life
  • Dual-VoLTE standby
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Pre-installed bloatware
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slow charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10 review
Display6.22-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Samsung M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
