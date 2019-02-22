Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Samsung to organise an exclusive sale of the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones. Scheduled for today i.e., February 22, the sale will be open just for Reliance Jio subscribers. The telecom operator has also revealed that it is currently running a double data offer for the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M20 buyers on its platform. Any Jio subscriber, who has purchased the Galaxy M20 or Galaxy M10 on or after February 5, will be eligible for the double data benefits.

According to a press note shared by Reliance Jio, the exclusive Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 sale will be held today from 12pm (Noon) to 1pm. At the sale time, the Jio subscribers can head over to MyJio app or Jio.com and click on the sale banner. After a successful authentication, they will be able to order the Galaxy M Series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 price

To remind you, the Galaxy M20 price in India is set at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs. 10,990. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB model. The Jio subscribers won't get any discounts on the list price during the sale.

If you are not a Reliance Jio subscriber, the next flash sale for the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 phones is scheduled for February 26. There is no word on when Samsung plans to ditch the flash model and offer the Galaxy M Series phones in an open sale.

Jio double data offer for Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10

Apart from offering an exclusive chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 phones, Reliance Jio is also running a double data promotion for the Galaxy M Series phone buyers on its network. The offer is unrelated to the exclusive sale and even if you have purchased Galaxy M20 or Galaxy M10 outside sale, but on or after the February 5, you will be eligible for the offer.

According to Jio, the offer provides savings worth Rs. 3,110 to its subscribers. To avail the offer, the Galaxy M Series owners must perform a recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid pack on or after February 5, 2019. The offer will continue until May 5, 2019. The double data will be given in form of 10 double data vouchers, which can be availed between until June 30, 2020. A Reliance Jio subscriber will be entitled to one double data voucher per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges within this period.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M20 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display. The phone is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. On the imaging front, The Galaxy M20 comes with a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The Galaxy M10 sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.