  • Samsung Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon With Rs. 1,000 Price Drop: Check Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon With Rs. 1,000 Price Drop: Check Price, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M20 is available with a Rs. 1,000 price cut on Amazon India and Samsung Online Shop.

By | Updated: 17 May 2019 03:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 10,990

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M20 was launched alongside Galaxy M10 in January
  • The Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India now starts at Rs. 9,990
  • Both 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB variants have received a price cut

Samsung Galaxy M20 which was launched in India back in January will go on sale in India today via both Amazon and the Samsung Online Store. What makes this sale special is that Samsung is offering a Rs. 1,000 limited period price cut on the smartphone. Other highlights include a massive 5,000mAh battery, up to 4GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera setup. Read on for more details about the Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India, sale timings, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India, sale details

The Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India now starts at Rs. 9,990 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, down from its Rs. 10,900 launch price, thanks to a Rs. 1,000 price cut that is currently being offered. The price cut is also applicable on the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, which is now priced at Rs. 11,990 down from its Rs. 12,990 launch price.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

It will be available to buy via Amazon India and the Samsung Online Shop at 12pm (noon) IST. Notably, at the time of writing, both the platforms were selling the smartphone at its discounted price, ahead of the 12pm sale time. It will be available in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options. It was launched in India back in January.

 

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M20 (Review) also runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on Samsung Experience 9.5 UX, but it features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

For images and videos, there is a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor -- sporting an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. An 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front.

The Galaxy M20 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). There is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone also comes with a face unlock feature. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
