Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 has been listed in Vietnam in three colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 February 2021 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung VN

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with an HD+ Infinity-V Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with up to 6GB of RAM
  • The Samsung phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 is rated to deliver up to 58 hours of talk time

Samsung Galaxy M12 has finally been launched months after being a part of the rumour mill. The new smartphone is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M11 that debuted in March last year. Key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M12 include quad rear cameras, waterdrop-style display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. The phone also comes with the company's proprietary One UI Core. The Galaxy M12 also features an all-new metallic back that has micro motifs and soft-curved edges for a better grip in the hand.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price

Samsung Galaxy M12 price is yet to be revealed, though the phone is listed on the Samsung Vietnam site in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colours. The online listing of the Samsung Galaxy M12 was initially reported by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android with One UI Core on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an octa-core SoC, which is speculated as Exynos 850 SoC, along with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. For photos and videos, the phone has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has an 123-degree of field-of-view (FoV). The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 packs the 6,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 58 hours of talk time on a 4G network. Besides, the phone measures 164.0x75.9x9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  2. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  3. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Poco M3 First Impressions
  6. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  7. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  9. Apple’s Parental Controls Restrict Searches for the Word ‘Asian’
  10. Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1 May Get Android 11 Update Sooner Than Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Patent Application Indicates That It Could Have a Solution for Fraying Lightning Cables
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  4. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
  5. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  6. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  7. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  10. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com