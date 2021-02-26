Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Launching in India in March, Price Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India could be somewhere around Rs. 12,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 February 2021 16:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Launching in India in March, Price Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung VN

Samsung Galaxy M12 was listed in Vietnam earlier this month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 could be the company’s next budget phone in India
  • The Samsung phone comes in three distinct RAM options
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 includes up to 128GB of onboard storage

Samsung Galaxy M12 is set to launch in India as early as March, according to a new report. The new Samsung phone surfaced in Vietnam earlier this month. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M11 and is the newest model in the company's affordable Samsung Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M12 India price details have also been tipped online, though Samsung is yet to make an official announcement about the upcoming phone.

News agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) has reported that Samsung is planning to expand its Galaxy M series in the country with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M12 in March. Tipster Mukul Sharma has also corroborated the report with a tweet posted on Friday. The developments hint at an imminent India launch of the new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India will be set around Rs. 12,000, IANS reported. Sharma, however, said that the new Samsung phone will be available under Rs. 12,000 price.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung India for clarity on the launch and will update this story when the company responds.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 silently emerged on the Samsung Vietnam site earlier this month, in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colour options, though it was pulled later. Nonetheless, the official online listing revealed key specifications of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications (expected)

As per that listing, the Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on One UI Core based on Android and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, which is rumoured to be the Exynos 850. It includes 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options. It also has microSD card support for storage expansion. Further, the handset has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and comes with 9.7mm of thickness.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
