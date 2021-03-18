Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2021 08:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad camera setup at the back
  • The phone will go on sale via Amazon, Samsung.com
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a large 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 sale in India will begin today, March 18 at 12pm (noon). The smartphone was launched last week and this will be its first sale in India. The Samsung Galaxy M12 has a large 6,000mAh battery on board and is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. It features a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The new Samsung Galaxy M12 phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of storage (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India, sale, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M12 sale will begin online today via Amazon.in and Samsung.com. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 OS and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display and is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB. There's also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 1TB storage expansion capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M12 has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Samsung Galaxy M12 houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 packs a 6,000mAh battery and the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
