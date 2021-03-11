Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 launch in India will be livestreamed at 12pm (noon).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 March 2021 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M12 may carry a price tag of around Rs. 12,000

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch will be held today
  • The Samsung phone was initially listed in Vietnam
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 is set to launch in India later today. The new phone in the Galaxy M series initially debuted in Vietnam and is positioned as the successor to the Galaxy M11. It comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy M12 also features a massive, 6,000mAh battery and houses a 48-megapixel primary camera. Other key highlights of the Galaxy M12 include up to 128GB of onboard storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and three different colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch livestream details

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch will take place through a livestream that will be held via YouTube. The livestream will begin at 12pm (noon), and you can watch it directly from the video embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India is yet to be revealed officially. However, it is said to be around Rs. 12,000. The phone was listed in Vietnam last month in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colour options that all are likely to come to the Indian market. Amazon also recently confirmed the online availability of the Galaxy M12 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with One UI Core on top of Android and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also powered by an octa-core 8mm Exynos SoC that is could be the Exynos 850. It is paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. In terms of photos and videos, the Galaxy M12 has the quad rear camera setup that flaunts the 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You'll also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage options that all support expansion via microSD card. There are usual connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G LTE. The phone also includes a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs the 6,000mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Notebook E-Learning Edition, and Notebook 14 IC Series Get Discounts in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  2. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  3. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  4. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  5. WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange 2
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  8. Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router Launched in India
  9. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  10. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Zomato Delists Delivery Executive After Altercation Over Late Food Delivery
  3. Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India
  4. Sony IMX661 127.68 Megapixel Image Sensor With Global Shutter Function Launched
  5. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Notebook E-Learning Edition, and Notebook 14 IC Series Get Discounts in India
  6. Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 With Pro and Ultimate Variants Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple to Set Up Silicon Design Centre in Germany, Invest EUR 1 Billion
  9. Instagram Lite Launched by Facebook in 170 Countries With Lower Bandwidth
  10. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com