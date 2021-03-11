Samsung Galaxy M12 is set to launch in India later today. The new phone in the Galaxy M series initially debuted in Vietnam and is positioned as the successor to the Galaxy M11. It comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy M12 also features a massive, 6,000mAh battery and houses a 48-megapixel primary camera. Other key highlights of the Galaxy M12 include up to 128GB of onboard storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and three different colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch livestream details

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch will take place through a livestream that will be held via YouTube. The livestream will begin at 12pm (noon), and you can watch it directly from the video embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India is yet to be revealed officially. However, it is said to be around Rs. 12,000. The phone was listed in Vietnam last month in Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green colour options that all are likely to come to the Indian market. Amazon also recently confirmed the online availability of the Galaxy M12 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with One UI Core on top of Android and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also powered by an octa-core 8mm Exynos SoC that is could be the Exynos 850. It is paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. In terms of photos and videos, the Galaxy M12 has the quad rear camera setup that flaunts the 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You'll also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage options that all support expansion via microSD card. There are usual connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G LTE. The phone also includes a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it packs the 6,000mAh battery.

