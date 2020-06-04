Samsung Galaxy M11 was recently launched in India after being globally unveiled in March. The phone falls in the budget segment, offering decent specifications for a pocket friendly price. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M21 that was also launched in March, seems to be doing the same with its impressive specifications and affordable price tag. So, let's put the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M21 head to head and see which phone offers the best value for the price tag.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in two storage configurations. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999. It comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It has two colour options namely, Midnight Blue and Raven Black.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Specifications

Both Samsung phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with the same aspect ratio. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and has up to 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a triple rear camera setup. The primary shooter includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, the secondary shooter packs a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and the tertiary includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M21 also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera at the front placed inside the notch.

Storage on the Samsung Galaxy M11 goes up to 64GB while the Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Both of the phone offer expandable storage via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the Galaxy M11 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the other hand, connectivity options on the Galaxy M21 are the same as on the Galaxy M11 with the only difference being Bluetooth v5.0 instead of Bluetooth v4.2. The internals are backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging on the Samsung Galaxy M11 while on the Galaxy M21, you get a larger 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

