Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and the Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 June 2020 13:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M21, both have triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 has up to 4GB of RAM and Galaxy M21 has up to 6GB
  • Galaxy M11 has a 5,000mAh battery and Galaxy M21 has a 6,000mAh battery
  • They have different designs for the selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M11 was recently launched in India after being globally unveiled in March. The phone falls in the budget segment, offering decent specifications for a pocket friendly price. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M21 that was also launched in March, seems to be doing the same with its impressive specifications and affordable price tag. So, let's put the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M21 head to head and see which phone offers the best value for the price tag.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in two storage configurations. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,999. It comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It has two colour options namely, Midnight Blue and Raven Black.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M21: Specifications

Both Samsung phones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with the same aspect ratio. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and has up to 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a triple rear camera setup. The primary shooter includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, the secondary shooter packs a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and the tertiary includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M21 also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera at the front placed inside the notch.

Storage on the Samsung Galaxy M11 goes up to 64GB while the Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Both of the phone offer expandable storage via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the Galaxy M11 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the other hand, connectivity options on the Galaxy M21 are the same as on the Galaxy M11 with the only difference being Bluetooth v5.0 instead of Bluetooth v4.2. The internals are backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging on the Samsung Galaxy M11 while on the Galaxy M21, you get a larger 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M11Galaxy M21
Release date30th March 202018th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)161.40 x 76.30 x 9.00-
Weight (g)197.00188.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50006000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoNo
ColoursBlack, Blue, VioletMidnight Blue, Raven Black
Thickness-8.9
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.406.40
Resolution720x1560 pixels2340x1080 pixels
Protection type-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core1.7GHz octa-core (4x1.7GHz + 4x2.3GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 450Samsung Exynos 9611
RAM3GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0)20-megapixel
Pop-Up CameraNo-
Front autofocusNo-
Front flashNoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 10
Skin-One UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes
NFCNo-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockNoYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Charging takes a long time
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M21 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M21 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications
Vineet Washington
