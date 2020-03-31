Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?

Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched yesterday, March 30, as an addition to the company's Galaxy M series. It is a budget friendly phone that features an octa-core processor and a triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy M11 is the successor to the Galaxy M10 that was launched last year. The Galaxy M10 is also a budget smartphone with an octa-core processor but packs a dual rear camera setup. So, let's take a look at the two phones and see what all Samsung has changed with the new Galaxy M11, besides the cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Price, availability

Samsung has not provided any information on the pricing and availability for the Galaxy M11 as of yet. The phone is listed on the Samsung UAE website with a list of the physical stores it can be purchased from. It is expected that the Galaxy M11 will be priced around the Galaxy M10s that was also launched last year at Rs. 8,999. The Galaxy M11 listing does show three colour variants namely, Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10 comes in two variants, 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB with the former priced at Rs. 7,990 and the latter priced at Rs. 8,990. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online retailers. The Galaxy M10 is offered in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M10: Specifications

Both the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M10 support dual-SIM (Nano) cards. The Galaxy M11 comes with Android 10 out of the box while the Galaxy M10 came with Android 8 and was later updated to Android 9. The Galaxy M11 has a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a hole-punch in the top left corner that houses the selfie shooter. The Galaxy M10 has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) Infinity-V Display which means it has a V-shaped notch for the selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has an unnamed octa-core processor with a listed clock speed of 1.8GHz and a single 3GB RAM option. The Galaxy M10 is powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC and comes in 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Talking about the cameras, the Galaxy M11 has a triple rear camera setup with the primary being a 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and tertiary is a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field of view. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In comparison, the Galaxy M10 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

For storage, the Galay M11 has been listed with a single 32GB onboard storage variant. The older Galaxy M10 comes in 16GB and 32GB onboard storage variants. Storage on both the phones can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). The recently launched Galaxy M11 is backed by 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. In contrast, the Galaxy M10 has a smaller 3,400mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy M11 is 161.4x76.3x9.0mm in size and weighs 197 grams while the Galaxy M10 is 155.6x75.6x7.7mm and weighs 163 grams.

