Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 were launched in India earlier today. The two phones fall in the budget segment but offer decent specifications for the price tag. The Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01, both come in three different colour options. If you are looking to purchase one of them, read on to get a head to head comparison of the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage option. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours. Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are set to go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, and other major e-retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 are dual-SIM (nano) compatible phones that run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy M01 has a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display with the same aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M11 that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In comparison, the Galaxy M01 comes with two cameras on the back. The primary is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens while the secondary is a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has up to 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Galaxy M01 comes with 32GB of onboard storage with the same expandability. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M11 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack while the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging compared to the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M01 with no fast charging.