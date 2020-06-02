Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC while the Galaxy M01 is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2020 18:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Samsung Galaxy M01 have different design for the front camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 starts at Rs. 10,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB model
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 3GB + 32GB model
  • Galaxy M11 has a 5,000mAh battery while Galaxy M01 has a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01 were launched in India earlier today. The two phones fall in the budget segment but offer decent specifications for the price tag. The Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01, both come in three different colour options. If you are looking to purchase one of them, read on to get a head to head comparison of the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It comes in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage option. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours. Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are set to go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, and other major e-retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 are dual-SIM (nano) compatible phones that run Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Galaxy M01 has a smaller 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display with the same aspect ratio. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M11 that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In comparison, the Galaxy M01 comes with two cameras on the back. The primary is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens while the secondary is a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has up to 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Galaxy M01 comes with 32GB of onboard storage with the same expandability. Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M11 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack while the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy M11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging compared to the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M01 with no fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 vs Samsung Galaxy M11 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy M01Galaxy M11
Release date2nd June 202030th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Battery capacity (mAh)40005000
ColoursBlack, Blue, RedBlack, Blue, Violet
Dimensions (mm)-161.40 x 76.30 x 9.00
Weight (g)-197.00
Removable battery-No
Fast charging-Proprietary
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.716.40
Resolution720x1560 pixels720x1560 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:9-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 439Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
RAM3GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesLED
Front camera5-megapixel (f/2.4)8-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up CameraNoNo
Front autofocus-No
Front flash-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android
SkinOne UI 2.0-
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.20
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n
NFC-No
USB Type-C-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesNo
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Ambient light sensor-Yes
Gyroscope-Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M01 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyclone Nisarga: Windy.com Shows You What to Expect, Cyclone Expected to Make Landfall June 3

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  3. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  4. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  6. Jio Offering Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data Benefit to Select Users: Report
  7. Mitron App Pulled From the Google Play Store
  8. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Asus TUF Laptops and ROG Desktops Announced Starting at Rs. 60,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus TUF Series Laptops, ROG Series Desktops With AMD Ryzen CPUs, Nvidia GPUs Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  2. Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Crypto Crime Surges in First 5 Months: CipherTrace
  3. Coronavirus-Tracking App Angers Thousands in Moscow With Fines
  4. South Korea Mandates QR Codes to Log Customers After Nightclub Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. EU's Breton Signals Tougher Tech Rules as Consultations Begin
  6. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Cyclone Nisarga: Windy.com Shows You What to Expect, Cyclone Expected to Make Landfall June 3
  8. Google Pixel Phones Getting Battery Improvements, Safety Features, and More
  9. Realme to Launch 55-Inch TVs in India Soon
  10. Mission: Impossible 7 to Resume Filming in September With New Coronavirus Guidelines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com