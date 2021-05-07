Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M11 Is Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Core Update

Samsung Galaxy M11 update comes with the April 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 May 2021 11:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 Is Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Core Update

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 update is rolling out in Vietnam as of now
  • The update brings a ton of new features to the smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched running Android 10

Samsung Galaxy M11 is now receiving its Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core update, the company has revealed. According to user reports, the smartphone is receiving the update in Vietnam as of now, but we can expect it to roll out to other regions soon. The update is also bundled with the April 2021 Android security patch. Samsung launched the Galaxy M11 in June 2020 and ran One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It sports a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M11 changelog

The update changelog for Samsung Galaxy M11 was released as a document on Samsung's website. As per reports by users, cited by SamMobile, Samsung is releasing the update in Vietnam along with last month's Android security patch. The Galaxy M11 is receiving One UI 3.1 Core, based on Android 11. The update has the firmware version M115FXXU2BUD8 and the size of the update has not been revealed yet. However, it is still advisable that the smartphone is updated while it is connected to a strong WiFi connection and is put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The One UI 3.1 Core update will bring a ton of changes to the Samsung Galaxy M11, thanks to Android 11, starting with a refreshed UI, enhanced dynamic memory allocation, better customisation, enhanced home screen and lock screen, improved camera and gallery, and changes to the settings menu. Alongside, Samsung has improved the keyboard, increased the productivity on the internet browser, improved Digital Wellbeing, improved accessibility shortcuts, and enhanced one-time app permissions.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

As mentioned, Samsung launched Galaxy M11 in June 2020 and it ran One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. For storage, the smartphone has up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
