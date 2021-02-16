Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Reduced by Rs. 1,000, Now Retails at Rs. 10,999

Samsung Galaxy M11 is now available at the new price for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2021 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M11 64GB storage variant was previously available at Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 has received its latest price cut in India
  • It is applicable through both offline and online retail channels
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 received its last price cut in September

Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new price cut comes in just over four months after Samsung previously reduced the price of the Galaxy M11 in the country. Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched in the country alongside the Galaxy M01 in June last year. The phone comes with a hole-punch display and features triple rear cameras. It also includes Dolby Atmos audio support. The Galaxy M11 competes with the likes of Redmi 9 Prime, Poco M2, and Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India

Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India is now set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The same variant debuted at Rs. 12,999 in June, and received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 earlier in September that brought it down to Rs. 11,999.

The latest revised pricing is being rolled out via both offline and online channels in the country. The Samsung India online store is also showing the new pricing. However, Amazon was yet to reflect the update at the time of filing this story. The price cut was initially reported by 91Mobiles.

In addition to the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Samsung Galaxy M11 has a base 3GB + 32GB storage model that is currently available at Rs. 9,999. It was launched at Rs. 10,999 that dropped to Rs. 10,499 in the previous price cut.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also has up to 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion up to 512GB through a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that include a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy M11 houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung has provided a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy M11. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
