Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch

Samsung Galaxy M01 is said to be priced at Rs. 8,999 while Galaxy M11 will reportedly carry the price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB option.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 June 2020 15:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are currently listed on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity O display
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Galaxy M01 is said to pack dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 phones are set to launch in India tomorrow. Now, ahead of their launch, a Mumbai based retailer has tipped the pricing of the upcoming Samsung phones along with the storage configurations. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are currently listed on Flipkart where the phones' limited hardware specifications are highlighted. As the names suggest, the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are the latest additions to the company's budget M series.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India (expected)

According to Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB option. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is said to cost Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant while the phone will also allegedly come in 4GB + 64GB option for the price of Rs. 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, both will be launched tomorrow in India and will go on sale immediately after. Customers residing in containment zones across India will not be able to purchase the latest Samsung phones owning to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M11 made its debut in March and features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity O display. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications (expected)

On the other hand, the Flipkart teaser reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 4,000mAh battery. Moreover, an earlier report claims that the Galaxy M01 will pack a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display. The phone is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
