Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 have been launched in India as the latest budget smartphones by the South Korean company. While the Galaxy M11 comes with a hole-punch display design and features a triple rear camera setup, the Galaxy M01 has a waterdrop-style display and includes dual rear cameras. Both phones run Android 10 along with One UI and have Dolby Atmos support. The Galaxy M11 debuted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year. However, this is the first time Samsung has announced the Galaxy M01 in its portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M11 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 12,999. Both models come in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet colour options. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M01 price is set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. Both the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung India eStore, and other major e-retailers starting 3pm IST today. The two phones will also go on sale via offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-O Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy M11 has 32GB and 64GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 161.4x76.3x9.0mm and weighs 197 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M01 also runs One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10 and features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.2 lens.

For storage, the Samsung Galaxy M01 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There isn't a fingerprint sensor on the phone. Lastly, the handset includes a 4,000mAh battery that doesn't support fast charging.

