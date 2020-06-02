Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 made its debut in March. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2020 06:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 have different designs for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will go on sale today
  • The phones will be sold via Flipkart, offline retailers
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 has a dual rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will launch in India today at 12pm (noon). The Samsung Galaxy M11 is the follow-up to last year's Galaxy M10 smartphone, whereas Galaxy M01 seems like a new budget phone. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M11 was originally unveiled at the end of March in UAE. The Galaxy M01, however, is a new entry-level phone by the South Korean company and not a lot is known about this new upcoming phone, except for its design and some specifications. Both the phones will go on sale today itself via Flipkart and offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India (expected)

As per a tweet by a Mumbai-based retailer, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is expected to come in two storage variants. The 3GB + 32GB variant is tipped to be priced at Rs. 10,999 while 4GB + 64GB option may be priced at Rs. 12,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy M01 is expected to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB option. Both the phones will go on sale today via Flipkart and offline retailers, shortly after they are launched at 12pm (noon).

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

From the UAE launch of the Galaxy M11, the specifications of the phone are already known. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. For optics, the Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in a hole-punch located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy M11 also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/A-GPS. There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy M11 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 161.4x76.3x9.0mm and weighs 197 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications (expected)

While not a lot is known about the Galaxy M01, the teaser page on Flipkart shows the phone will come with a dual rear camera setup that will include a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The selfie camera is housed in the notch and the phone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M01 is also expected to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display. It may be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M01 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications
