Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Set to Launch in India on June 2, Flipkart Reveals

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on June 2.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 May 2020 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launch has been revealed by Flipkart

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched in the UAE in March
  • Both new Samsung phones will go on sale shortly after their launch
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 would carry a price of Rs. 8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 are set to launch in India on June 2, Flipkart revealed through a couple of teasers. The e-commerce site also confirms that both new Samsung phones will be available for purchase shortly after the official launch. The Galaxy M11 was unveiled as the successor to the Galaxy M10 and an upgrade to the Galaxy M10s in March. The Galaxy M01, on the other hand, seems to be a new entry-level phone by the South Korean company. The teaser on the Flipkart site gives a glimpse at some specifications of the Galaxy M01 in addition to revealing its launch date.

Flipkart has released dedicated teasers for the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 through its mobile site and app that reveal the launch date of both new models. The launch will take place at 12pm (noon) IST, as per the teasers.

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 price in India (rumoured)

The teasers posted by Flipkart don't reveal any particular details about the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. However, if we go by an earlier report, the Galaxy M11 will carry a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option would be available at Rs. 12,999. The Galaxy M01, on the other front, is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

Flipkart's teaser shows the display and battery details of the Samsung Galaxy M11. Nevertheless, we have its detailed specifications through the earlier launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a hole-punch design and is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 115 degrees and an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the handset offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Galaxy M11 comes with microSD card support to enable storage expansion up to 512GB. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications

Samsung is yet to detail the specifications of the Galaxy M01. However, the Flipkart teaser reveals that the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a 4,000mAh battery. If we look at some earlier reports, the Galaxy M01 would come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It would offer a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

