Samsung Galaxy M10s Price Discounted During Blue Fest Sale; Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Series Get Bundle Offer

Samsung Galaxy M10s price has been discounted from Rs. 8,999 to Rs. 7,999 as a part of the ongoing Blue Fest sale.

Updated: 15 November 2019 12:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy M10s Price Discounted During Blue Fest Sale; Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 Series Get Bundle Offer

Samsung has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide bundle offers during the Blue Fest sale

Highlights
  • Samsung is conducting Blue Fest sale through its online store in India
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 buyers can avail the bundle offer
  • There are bundle discounts on Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung Galaxy M10s has received a discounted price under the company's Blue Fest sale in India. The six-day sale, which lasts until November 19, has also brought up to 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank customers purchasing select Samsung smartphones. Samsung has separately also announced discounts on accessories and products purchased alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series in India. These discounts apply to Samsung Wireless Charger, Galaxy Watch Active and Strap Combos, AKG Y500 headset, Galaxy Friends Cover, Clear View Cover, and Galaxy Tab S5e.

Samsung Blue Fest sale: Offers on mobile phones

Under the Blue Fest sale that is exclusive to the Samsung India online store, the Samsung Galaxy M10s is available with a price tag of Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,999. The Galaxy Note 9 is also on sale at Rs. 42,999, while the Galaxy S9 is available at Rs. 29,999. Both phones can also be availed with up to 7.5 percent discount when purchased using an HDFC Bank credit card. Further, the Galaxy Watch 42mm is available with a discounted price of Rs. 19,990.

Samsung claims that alongside its smartphones, the Blue Fest sale brings up to 35 percent discounts on smartwatches, up to 50 percent discounts on televisions, up to 55 percent discounts on Harman Kardon audio products, and up to 55 percent discount on JBL Audio offerings. Customers using HDFC Bank cards can also avail up to 10 percent cashback on select products. Further, there are home appliances with up to 10 percent cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Alongside the online sale, Samsung has announced a bundle offer on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series that brings discounts on various accessories and products such as the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Tab S5e. The company claims that it is offering up to 32 percent discount on a range of products purchased alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10+.

Under the bundle offer, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Strap Combo is available at Rs. 20,986, AKG Y500 headset at Rs. 8,000, and Galaxy Tab S5e at Rs. 32,800. These discounted prices are applicable only when purchased alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. Also, there are discounts on the Galaxy Wireless Charger, Galaxy Friends Cover, and Clear View Cover.

Product Market Price (Rs.) Offer Price on Purchase of Galaxy S10/ Note 10 (Rs.)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 35,000 32,800
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active + Pack of 2 Straps 25,388 20,986
Samsung Wireless AKG headset 9,999 8,000
Samsung Wireless Charger 4,999 3,950
Samsung Clear View Cover (S10/S10+/S10e) 3,499 2,717
Samsung Galaxy Friends Cover (S10/10+) 3,299 2,230
Samsung Galaxy Friends Cover (Note10/Note10+) 2,899 2,399

 

The bundle offer is valid until November 30. It applies to purchases made through Samsung Exclusive stores as well as Samsung India online store.

