Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Before Diwali

Samsung has also confirmed that Galaxy M30s will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 17:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M10s price will be set under Rs. 10,000

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s will carry a 4,000mAh battery
  • The upcoming Samsung phone will also have triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s will have a 48-megapixel primary shooter

As Samsung gets ready to launch the new Galaxy M30s smartphone in India on September 18, the South Korean tech giant has stated it will also be bringing a new phone called Galaxy M10s in the country. The smartphone will make its India debut before Diwali; however, the company is keeping the exact release date under wraps for now. Additionally, Samsung will also release a new variant of its Galaxy M30 smartphone in the country, featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

Samsung had introduced its budget India-first Galaxy M-series in late-January this year in an effort to regain ground ceded to Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei. The company has been lagging behind Xiaomi in the country, and the Chinese smartphone maker has continued to top the smartphone market for eight consecutive quarters. However, the launch of M series over six months ago and the revamped A series have helped the company catch up to its Chinese rival.

“[Galaxy M series phones] have touched the right nerve in terms of consumer preference, consumer love, and sales and business thereof,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Smartphone Business, Samsung India, told Gadgets 360. “Year-till-date we are growing at over 100 percent over last year in our online business, led by [Galaxy] M-series.”

In an effort to continue Galaxy M-series' successful run in the country, Samsung is now gearing up to launch two new smartphones and a new variant of the existing Galaxy M30 phone.

According to Warsi, Samsung will launch the new Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s and a new 3GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M30 phone. The company has already revealed that the Galaxy M30s will be unveiled in the country on September 18 with a massive 6,000mAh battery on board.

Adding to the already teased specifications, Warsi also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, and Exynos 9611 SoC.

As per a recent IANS report, Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Additionally, Warsi noted that the upcoming Galaxy M10s will be priced under Rs. 10,000 and will feature a Super AMOLED display panel, 4,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. The phone will be joining Samsung's Galaxy M10 in under Rs. 10,000 price segment.

Further, Samsung will also be bringing a new 3GB + 32GB variant of the Galaxy M30 to the country. Samsung Galaxy M30, which was launched in February, is currently offered in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models. There is no word on the pricing of the new variant at this point, but it is likely to be between Rs. 11,990 and Rs. 12,990.

As mentioned, both Samsung Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M30 3GB + 32GB variant will reach stores before Diwali.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
