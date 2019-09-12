Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M10s Spotted on Android Enterprise Site, Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M10s Spotted on Android Enterprise Site, Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on Geekbench

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M10s will sport a 6.4-inch display, run on Android Pie, pack 3GB RAM and offer 32GB storage.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 10:58 IST


Photo Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s to launch on September 18 in India
  • The phone will pack 4GB RAM, Exynos 9611 SoC
  • Galaxy M10s should come with fingerprint sensor support

Samsung Galaxy M10s has now been spotted on the Android Enterprise listing revealing key specifications and hinting at imminent launch. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M30s has now been spotted on GeekBench and it is seen sporting an Exynos 9611 SoC. This SoC hasn't been launched as of yet, indicating that the company may launch the new chip alongside the launch of the phone. The Galaxy M30s was recently spotted on TENAA as well, revealing key design details like a triple rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is now listed on Google's Android Enterprise website, and while there is no photo attached alongside, the listing reveals that the phone will sport a 6.4-inch display, run on Android Pie, pack 3GB RAM and offer 32GB storage. The phone is listed to support a fingerprint sensor, but won't come with NFC.

In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Smartphone Business, Samsung India had said that Samsung Galaxy M10s will feature a Super AMOLED display panel, dual rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery. Warsi had also noted that the upcoming Galaxy M10s will be priced under Rs. 10,000, and should be launched in the country before Diwali.

It is tipped to sport an Exynos 7885 SoC, Infinity-V display, USB Type-C port, Face Unlock support, 3.5mm audio jack, and a dedicated microSD card.

Coming to the Galaxy M30s, the phone has now been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing suggests that the phone will run on Android Pie, pack 4GB RAM, and integrate a 1.74GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC. This chip hasn't been launched by Samsung yet, and is most likely just a variation of the Exynos 9610 SoC. Warsi has also confirmed that the phone will pack the Exynos 9611 SoC.

The phone is set to launch on September 18, and its price in India is expected to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. It will feature a 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup and an Infinity-U display. It is confirmed to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display as well.

The Galaxy M30s is speculated to run Android 9 Pie, and the triple rear camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.0 lens, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a super wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The smartphone is also said to have the 24-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Further, the Galaxy M30s is said to have 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage variants. The smartphone is also rumoured to measure 159x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10s, Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications, Samsung

