Samsung India had told Gadgets 360 last week that the company is getting ready to launch the new Galaxy M10s in the country before Diwali. As the company gets ready for the release, it has listed the smartphone's manual on its website, in turn revealing some previously unknown details about the phone. The phone carries the model number - SM-M107F_DS. There is still no word on the launch of the Galaxy M10s, however the phone is likely to show up soon after the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A50s launch in India.

The official Samsung Galaxy M10s manual notes that the smartphone will keep the Infinity-V Display of its predecessor. However, the one area where the Galaxy M10s is moving away from the Galaxy M10 is the USB port. The Galaxy M10s will be come with a USB Type-C, instead of a Micro-USB port. Further, the manual has noted the presence of proximity sensor, a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone will also support Dolby Atmos audio tech as well as Face Unlock.

Additionally, if the Samsung Galaxy M10s manual is any indication, the phone's dual camera setup will include a wide-angle shooter.

In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Smartphone Business, Samsung India had said last week that Samsung Galaxy M10s will feature a Super AMOLED display panel, dual rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery. Warsi had also noted that the upcoming Galaxy M10s will be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Other specifications of the phone remain a mystery for now, however if a Geekbench listing sighted in August is any indication, we might see Android 9 Pie, Exynos 7885 SoC, and 3GB of RAM in the Galaxy M10s. Samsung Galaxy M10s has also been seen in Wi-Fi Alliance database, which had divulged the presence of Wi-Fi b/g/n with 2.4GHz band support.

The Samsung Galaxy M10s manual was first spotted by SamMobile.