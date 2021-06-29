Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy M10s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M10s update is bundled with the June 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 June 2021 15:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy M10s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M10s features a 6.40-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s is getting its second major OS update
  • The update is 1,911.90MB in size
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC

Samsung Galaxy M10s is receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update in India, as per a report. Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Android security patch. Alongside the new OS version, the Samsung smartphone gets a slightly refreshed UI and updated stock apps along with regular Android 11 features. Samsung launched the Galaxy M10s in September 2019 with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and it is now receiving its second major OS update. Moreover, the smartphone was only launched in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy M10s changelog

SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy M10s is receiving a stable update for One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. The smartphone gets the usual Android 11 features like one-time permissions, the ability to remove location data from photos, improved Digital Wellbeing and parental controls, and a dedicated music playback widget in the notification area. Alongside, Samsung has also added some accessibility features to the smartphone.

galaxy m10s update body galaxy_m10s_update_body

Samsung Galaxy M10s gets standard Android 11 features with the update
Photo Credit: SamMobile

The Samsung Galaxy M10s update rolling out in India has M107FXXU4CUF5 as its firmware version, the report details. Bundled with the update is the June 2021 Andoird security patch and the update is 1,911.90MB in size. It is expected that all users will gradually receive the update over the air but keen users can always head to Settings > Software updates > Download and install to manually check for the update.

Samsung Galaxy M10s specifications

Launched in September 2019, Samsung Galaxy M10s sports a 6.40-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it features an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, which users can expand via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy M10s features a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel primary sensor. It comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M10s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Weak processor
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10s review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 7884B
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy M10s, Samsung Galaxy M10s Changelog, Samsung Galaxy M10s Specifications, Android 11, One UI 3.1
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Pixel 5a May Be Launched in August: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M10s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Windows 11 May Rollout in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  4. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  5. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Google Messages SMS App Gets Useful New Features in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing
  9. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Sees Significant Growth in Indian PC Market, Thanks to Official Online Store: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10s Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  3. Google Pixel 5a May Be Launched in August: Report
  4. Jio Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Data Per Day Launched
  5. Google Messages SMS App Gets Auto Deletion of OTPs, Categories Feature in India
  6. India’s Offensive Cyber Capability Pakistan-Focussed and Not Tuned Towards China, Study Claims
  7. Ivy And Ace, Veloretti’s Vintage Style E-Bikes, Now Start Mass Production
  8. Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus
  9. Microsoft Office is Getting a Visual Refresh, 64-Bit ARM Support for Windows 11: All Details
  10. LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com