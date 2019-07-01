Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. The revised pricing is available through a limited-period offer that the South Korean giant is currently running through Amazon.in and Samsung India website. Notably, the price drop comes just days after the company revealed that its Galaxy M-series sales surpassed the mark of two million units. The Galaxy M10 was launched alongside the Galaxy M20 earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 7,990. The phone sports Samsung's Infinity-V Display panel and houses a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India

The Samsung India Twitter account has announced the temporary price drop of the Samsung Galaxy M10 in the country. The tweet mentions that the 2GB + 16GB variant of the Galaxy M10 can currently be purchased at Rs. 6,990, while its 3GB + 32GB model is available at Rs. 7,990.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M10 was launched in India back in late January with a price tag of Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB + 16GB variant, going up to Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB + 32GB option.

The price drop is available on both Amazon.in and Samsung India website, according to the official tweet. However, at the time of filing this story, the company's website was showing the price only on the product index and not on the listing page of the phone. It wasn't case on Amazon.in, which is allowing customers to purchase the phone with the new price.

Samsung has explicitly mentioned on its social media announcement that the price cut is available through a limited-period offer. However, the company hasn't specified that for how long it will offer the discount.

The new pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M10 makes it a strong contender against the likes of Realme C1 and Nokia 2.2. Also, it could help Samsung take on the Redmi 7A that Xiaomi is set to launch in India on July 4 as its newest affordable phone.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M10 debuted with Android 8.1 Oreo, though it recently started receiving Android Pie update in India. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an Exynos 7870 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy M10 has the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary, ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Besides, the phone packs a 3,400mAh battery and comes with a Micro-USB port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.