  Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India With One UI, May Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India With One UI, May Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy M20 update size is 1883MB, whereas the update size of Galaxy M10 update is 926MB.

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 18:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 users are now receiving a new software update

Highlights
  • The update brings May Security patch as well
  • Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 update brings One UI v1.1
  • Scene Optimizer feature has not rolled out for Galaxy M10 users

Ahead of the schedule, the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20 users in India are now receiving the Android Pie-based One UI update. The update was scheduled to arrive on June 3, but Samsung India has started rolling it out early. Alongside all the new things that Android Pie software update brings, the update also comes with the May 2019 Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy M10 update size is at 926MB, while the update size for the Samsung Galaxy M20 is 1883MB.

SamMobile was the first to spot the update, and we can also corroborate that both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones are receiving the update. The biggest change, as mentioned, is the jump from Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo to the more polished One UI v1.1 based on Android Pie. One UI moves the interactive elements to the bottom section of the screen and also introduces Night Mode for a more comfortable viewing experience. It also adds new notification control features such as the ability to reply to messages directly from the notification panel and image thumbnails in notifications.

The update also removes pre-installed apps such as LinkedIn and Mobile Office and introduces support for HEIF (High-Efficiency Image File) image format. Adaptive themes and new emojis for the Samsung Keyboard have arrived as well, alongside a floating keyboard. The Galaxy M20's camera app has received a new Scene Optimizer to automatically adjust the colour settings, while more editing tools have been added to the Gallery app. This new Scene Optimizer feature has not rolled out for Galaxy M10 users.

If you haven't received a notification regarding the update, we suggest you head over to Settings > Software Update to check for the update, and if there is one then click on Download updates manually. As you can see, the size of the update is rather big, so we recommend you download over a strong Wi-Fi connection. Users will also need to have at least 20 percent battery on their phone to trigger the installation process.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30 had received the Android Pie update earlier this week.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design with a small notch
  • Ultra-wide angle photography is fun
  • Very good battery life
  • Dual-VoLTE standby
  • Bad
  • Dated processor
  • Pre-installed bloatware
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Slow charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M10 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7870
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy M20, Android Pie
