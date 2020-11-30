Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website

Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website

Samsung Galaxy M02 purportedly appeared on the Samsung India site with a model number SM-M025F/DS.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 November 2020 17:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website

Samsung Galaxy M02 may come with some similarities with the Galaxy A02s

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 support page has surfaced on the company’s India site
  • The smartphone is speculated to have at least 3GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 surfaced on Geekbench last month

Samsung Galaxy M02 has appeared on the company's India website just days after its benchmark listing and Wi-Fi certification surfaced online. The Galaxy M-series phone is speculated to be a new budget-friendly model from the South Korean company. It is likely to be an upgrade to the Galaxy M01s that debuted in India in July. The Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications may include at least 3GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The smartphone is also believed to have some similarities with the Galaxy A02s that was launched just last week.

As initially reported by technology blog MySmartPrice, a support page has surfaced on the Samsung India site carrying a model number SM-M025F/DS. This has been associated with the Samsung Galaxy M02 that is so far a part of the rumour mill.

The surfaced model number is identical to what was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this month. Also, it is the one that surfaced on Geekbench as well as Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and Nemko AS certification sites recently.

Although the support page doesn't provide any details about the rumoured Galaxy M02, it does give us a clear hint that the phone should launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications (expected)

According to the details spotted on the Geekbench site, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will run on Android 10 and come with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone could also come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC that is clocked at 1.80GHz. The characters “DS” in the model number suggest dual-SIM support. The phone will come with a single, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, as suggested by the listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance site.

Samsung may unveil the Galaxy M02 in some regions as the Galaxy A02 that appeared online with model numbers SM-A025F/DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F/DS, SM-A025M/DS, and SM-A025M — alongside the SM-M025F/DS.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M02, Samsung, SM M025F DS, SM M025F
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  5. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play
  6. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  9. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Is Reportedly Offering 5GB Free Data to New 4G Customers
  2. Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline
  3. iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
  5. FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
  7. Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
  8. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
  9. Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam
  10. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com