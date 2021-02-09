Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

As an introductory offer, Samsung Galaxy M02 price on Amazon starts at Rs. 6,799.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 February 2021 11:45 IST


Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 was launched in India last week
  • The smartphone is powered by quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 is offered in four colour options

Samsung Galaxy M02 has gone on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone was launched last week as Samsung's latest affordable phone. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Samsung India's online store, and leading offline retail stores as well. Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M02 include a dual rear camera setup, quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will compete against the likes of Poco C3, Redmi 9, Realme C15, and Micromax In 1b.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India, availability

As an introductory offer, Samsung Galaxy M02 is priced in India on Amazon at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. This variant is otherwise priced at Rs. 6,999. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, meanwhile, is currently priced on Amazon at Rs. 7,299. It is otherwise available in India for Rs. 7,499.

Samsung Galaxy M02 is also available for purchase from today on Samsung India's online store and leading offline retailers. It is offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Gray, and Red.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It runs on Android 10 with One UI on top. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. It has up to 32GB of onboard storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera in the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone has 9.1mm of thickness and weighs 206 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M02, Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications, Samsung Galaxy M02 sale, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi

