Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on BIS Certification Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy M01s is expected to be the follow up to the recently launched Galaxy M01.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 June 2020 11:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on BIS Certification Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy M01 is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s has been spotted on BIS website
  • Three model of Galaxy Watch 3 also spotted on BIS website
  • There is no information on availability for either of the devices

Samsung Galaxy M01s and the Galaxy Watch 3 have been reportedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing, suggesting that the smartphone and the smartwatch may launch in India in the near future. While the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to be unveiled at the rumoured August 5 event, the Galaxy M01s comes as a bit of a surprise as the Galaxy M01 was launched in India quite recently, earlier this month. The listing for the smartphone comes with model number SM-M017F/DS, said to be the Galaxy M01s.

The BIS listing for the two devices was spotted (1,2) by known tipster ‘the tech guy'. The listing for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with model number SM-M017F/DS and does not provide any more information on the phone, except that it may have a dual-SIM variant. However, GSMArena points out that a phone with the same model number was spotted on a Wi-Fi Alliance listing and on Geekbench. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing shows the phone comes with Wi-Fi b/g/n and runs Android 9. The Geekbench listing also shows the presence of Android 9, 3GB of RAM, a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with 747 and 3,526 as single and multi-core scores respectively.

To recall, the recently launched Galaxy M01 is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 10 and is priced at Rs. 8,999. It's surprising to see the rumoured Galaxy M01s listed with Android 9.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, three models have been reportedly listed on BIS website namely, SM-R845F, SM-R855F, and SM-R850. We know there are two size variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 – 41mm and 45mm – and both have LTE and non-LTE variants. While this BIS listing does not reveal any more information on smartwatch models, it suggests that they might launch in India soon.

Notably, Samsung has not shared any information on the availability of either of the devices.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
