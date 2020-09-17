Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M31 Start Receiving One UI 2.1 Update in India: Report

Samsung is rolling out updates for both phones in a phased manner.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 17 September 2020 17:44 IST
Galaxy M31 update features advanced shutter speed controls for the phone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy M31 updates are reportedly live in India
  • Galaxy M31 update features advanced shutter speed controls
  • The phones are also getting the September 2020 Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphones are reportedly receiving the Android 10-based One UI Core 2.1 custom skin along with the September 2020 security patch. Galaxy M01s is getting firmware version M017FXXU1BTI5, while Galaxy M31 is receiving firmware version M315FXXU2ATI4. Users of Galaxy M01s in India are currently getting the update, and the update for Galaxy M31 is available in India, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand. The firmware update is being rolled out in a phased manner.

With this update, Samsung Galaxy M01s will be making the jump from Android 9 Pie to Android 10, as per a report by Sammobile. Samsung Galaxy M31 is already on Android 10 and sticking to the same version with the latest update.

Samsung Galaxy M01s and Samsung Galaxy M31 users in India and the above mentioned regions can download the latest firmware update by going to Settings, clicking on Software update, and then tapping on Download and install. Not everyone will get the update immediately as the update is being released in batches.

One UI Core 2.1 will include the usual Android 10 updates as well as features such as Music Share and Quick Share. Since Galaxy M01s is a low-end phone, the report states that it is unlikely it will see too many additions or camera improvements with the update. For Galaxy M31, the update will reportedly include new features like Single Take and My Filters, along with the aforementioned ones.

The latest Galaxy M31 update will also offer users the same shutter speed controls in Pro mode that are found in the likes of Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1280 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Good photo quality in daylight
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Poor video stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9611
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M31, One UI 21, September 2020 Security Patch
