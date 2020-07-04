Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M01s is expected to come with 32GB of storage. A recent leak has suggested that it might be a rebranded Galaxy A10s.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 July 2020 14:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy M01s support page reveals it will have dual-SIM support

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s support page goes live
  • It may launch in India soon
  • The Samsung Galaxy M01s is rumoured to be a rebranded Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy M01s may be closer to launch than previously expected. The phone has got its dedicated support page on Samsung's India website and the listing comes with model number SM-M017F/DS. It also mentions the name as “Galaxy M01s (3GB RAM)” which suggests that there will be a different RAM variant as well, along with a 3GB RAM variant. The support page not only confirms the existence of a Galaxy M01s but also links it to the model number SM-M017F/DS that has been previously spotted on various certification websites.

The Samsung India support page for the Galaxy M01s mentions the model number SM-M017F/DS where the ‘DS' stands for dual-SIM. The phone will have a 3GB RAM variant, along with the rumoured 2GB RAM variant that was reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing. The support page for the Samsung Galaxy M01s does not reveal any other details and Samsung has not shared pricing and availability for the upcoming phone, but the existence of the page suggests that the company is nearly ready to launch the phone in India.

A recent leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M01s may be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A10s from last year. The phone was reportedly spotted in a Google Play Console listing with the name “Samsung Galaxy M01sGalaxyA10s” and some specifications. It showed the presence of an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 (Helio P22) SoC, PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and a 720x1,520 pixels display with 280ppi pixel density. Additionally, the TÜV Rheinland's website tipped the presence of 4,000mAh battery while an older report hinted a 32GB of onboard storage. It is possible that there will be other storage options as well, now that multiple RAM options have been hinted.

The Galaxy M01s will be the follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in the beginning of June. The Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,999 and the Galaxy M01s can also be expected to cost under Rs. 10,000.

 

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M01s, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy A10s
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
JPMorgan Drops Terms 'Master,' 'Slave' From Internal Tech Code, Materials

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  2. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  3. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  4. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  5. TikTok Distances From Beijing in Response to India Ban
  6. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  7. Amazfit Launches True Wireless 'Sleeping' Earbuds With Sleep Monitoring
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
  9. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  10. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Till July 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon
  2. JPMorgan Drops Terms 'Master,' 'Slave' From Internal Tech Code, Materials
  3. BSNL Revives 4 Percent Instant Discount Offer for Recharging Other People's Prepaid Accounts
  4. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  5. Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Go on Sale in India via Flipkart
  6. Opponents of 5G Networks Set Fire to Cyprus' Mobile Antennae
  7. TikTok Distances From Beijing in Response to India Ban
  8. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on Game
  9. PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Leaked: Mummies, Flying Buildings, and More Inbound
  10. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com