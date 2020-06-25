Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Launch With 32GB Onboard Storage, Colour Options Leaked

Samsung Galaxy M01s was recently spotted on BIS certification site

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 25 June 2020 12:06 IST
Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 recently in India.

Highlights
  • Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M01
  • It is tipped to be working on a Galaxy M01s
  • Galaxy M01s tipped to come in Blue and Gray colour options

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M01 in India at a price of Rs. 8,999. This smartphone was launched as a part of the Galaxy M series of budget smartphones. While it hasn't even been a month since the launch of the Galaxy M01, it is a little surprising that Samsung is already rumoured to be working on a Galaxy M01s. This upcoming smartphone has leaked in the past and more details about this device have emerged that tip its storage capacity and colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is said to have 32GB of internal storage, as per a report by SamMobile. The capacity is identical to the Galaxy M01 that went on sale recently. The report also claims that Samsung is currently planning to launch the Galaxy M01s in two colour variants, Blue and Gray. Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 in Blue and Red colour variants.

This report also notes that the alleged Galaxy M01s was being developed with Android 9 Pie, but it could launch with Android 10. It matches a previous listing of the alleged Galaxy M01s that was spotted on BIS certification website running Android 9 Pie.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 with Android 10 running OneUI 2.0 and we think it is unlikely that the Galaxy M01s will run anything less. Looking at Samsung's naming strategy, we expect the Galaxy M01s to be superior to the Galaxy M01 in some way. It could pack a better processor, a bigger battery, or improved cameras.

It isn't known when Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy M01s but it is said to be still in development. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more news about the Samsung Galaxy M01s.

