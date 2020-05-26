Samsung Galaxy M01, an allegedly upcoming budget friendly smartphone, is coming to India in the first week of June, a report claims. The phone was spotted in various listings online in the recent past. In addition to Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11 is also said to arrive around the same time in the country. While Samsung Galaxy M01 is yet to become official, Galaxy M11 was unveiled in March this year. The report also suggests some key specifications of the Galaxy M01 and states that both phones will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung Galaxy M11: Price in India (expected)

The rumoured Galaxy M01, as per the report by 91Mobiles, will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It is said that the phone will likely be launched as a competitor to the budget offerings Realme C3 and Redmi 8A. As of now, Samsung has not shared any details about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy M01.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M11 was launched in the UAE in March and the price listed on the Samsung UAE website is AED 489 (roughly Rs. 10,000). As per the report, the Indian variant of the Galaxy M11 is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

The report also adds that the two phones will hit the Indian market in the first week of June and will be sold through online and offline stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M01 specifications (expected)

According to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M01 is said to run One UI and feature a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, the phone is said to have two on the back and one on the front. The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, it is said to come with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. A 4,000mAh battery with 5W charging support is expected.

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner of the screen. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). For optics, Galaxy M11 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. For connectivity, the phone has 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy M11 with support for 15W fast charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Dimensions of the phone are 161.4x76.3x9mm and it weighs 197 grams.

