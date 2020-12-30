Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price Cut in India; Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live Price Revised as Well

Samsung Galaxy M01 is now retailing at Rs. 7,499, while Galaxy M01s is available at Rs. 8,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 December 2020 14:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s are now available with revised pricing

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s have received Rs. 500 price cut
  • The price cut is applicable through both online and offline channels
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live have got a Rs. 3,000 cut

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s have received a price cut of Rs. 500 in India. The new price cut comes alongside the revised pricing of the Galaxy A31. The Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s both are available with the new prices through online and offline channels in the country. Alongside the Galaxy M-series phones, Samsung has dropped the prices of the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds in the country. This revision can be considered as a move to set the stage for the new Galaxy Buds model that is rumoured to be called the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s price in India

As per the listing on the Samsung India online store, Samsung Galaxy M01 price has been revised to Rs. 7,499 from Rs. 7,999. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has also received the new price tag of Rs. 8,999. Until recently, it was available at Rs. 9,499. The revised prices reflect on platforms including Amazon as well. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has suggested on Twitter that the new prices of the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M01s are also applicable through offline retail stores.

On Tuesday, Samsung slashed the pricing of the Galaxy A31 by Rs. 2,000 and is now selling the phone at a starting price of Rs. 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live price in India

Alongside the revised pricing of its Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has updated the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live prices in the country. The Galaxy Buds+ is available at Rs. 8,990, which is Rs. 3,000 less than its official price of Rs. 11,990. Similarly, the Galaxy Buds Live price has been dropped to Rs. 11,990 from Rs. 14,990.

The revised pricing of the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live is reflecting on the Samsung India online store. Mahesh Telecom has suggested that new pricing is also applicable through offline retailers.

Samsung is rumoured to have the Galaxy Buds Pro in the works as an upgrade to the Galaxy Buds+. These new earbuds are likely to debut alongside the Galaxy S21 series next month.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo 7 BMW Edition Launch Set for January 11, Snapdragon 888 SoC Confirmed

