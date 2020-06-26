Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is rumoured to be an upcoming budget phone from the South Korea tech giant. The phone has allegedly been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site, hinting at a possible launch in the future. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in India earlier this month, and judging by the recent certification, the company could be working on bringing a stripped down version to the market as well. The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with an Infinity-V display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC and a dual camera setup at the back.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01 Core was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site with the model number SM-M013F/DS. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with the model number SM-A013F/DS as well, and the arrangement of the two model numbers is quite similar – apart from the main model differences. This leads us to believe that this latest Wi-Fi Alliance listing could be of an upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01 Core model. Of course, this is pure speculation, and this model number could be of another Samsung Galaxy M01 variant as well.

Samsung is reported to be working on a Samsung Galaxy M01s variant as well, and this model has been spotted on various certification sites with the model number SM-M017F/DS.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will run on Android 10. It will also come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Wi-Fi Direct. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the phone.

If the company is indeed working on the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, it is likely going to be offered at an even cheaper price than the Galaxy M01. As mentioned, the company is also reportedly working on a Samsung Galaxy M01s variant, and this model is tipped to come with 32GB of storage and may be offered in two colour options – Blue and Grey.

