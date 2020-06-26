Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Rumoured to Be in Development, Allegedly Spotted on Wi Fi Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Rumoured to Be in Development, Allegedly Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site

A new Samsung Galaxy phone was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site with the model number SM-M013F/DS.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 June 2020 16:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Rumoured to Be in Development, Allegedly Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is listed to support dual-band Wi-Fi

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 Core may be a stripped-down version of Galaxy M01
  • The phone is listed to run on Android 10
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s is also reported to be in the works

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is rumoured to be an upcoming budget phone from the South Korea tech giant. The phone has allegedly been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site, hinting at a possible launch in the future. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in India earlier this month, and judging by the recent certification, the company could be working on bringing a stripped down version to the market as well. The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with an Infinity-V display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC and a dual camera setup at the back.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01 Core was spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification site with the model number SM-M013F/DS. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with the model number SM-A013F/DS as well, and the arrangement of the two model numbers is quite similar – apart from the main model differences. This leads us to believe that this latest Wi-Fi Alliance listing could be of an upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01 Core model. Of course, this is pure speculation, and this model number could be of another Samsung Galaxy M01 variant as well.

Samsung is reported to be working on a Samsung Galaxy M01s variant as well, and this model has been spotted on various certification sites with the model number SM-M017F/DS.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will run on Android 10. It will also come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and Wi-Fi Direct. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the phone.

If the company is indeed working on the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, it is likely going to be offered at an even cheaper price than the Galaxy M01. As mentioned, the company is also reportedly working on a Samsung Galaxy M01s variant, and this model is tipped to come with 32GB of storage and may be offered in two colour options – Blue and Grey.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M01, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras May Launch in July, Alleged Xiaomi Catalogue Tips
Amazon Launches ‘Smart Stores’ Initiative in India to Digitise Local Shops
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Rumoured to Be in Development, Allegedly Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. Google Play Found to Include At Least 17 Trojan Apps
  3. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  4. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  5. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  6. Xiaomi Exec Weighs In on Why India Can't Make a Smartphone From Scratch
  7. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Review
  8. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  9. Mitron App Hits 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play Amidst Anti-China Sentiment
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
#Latest Stories
  1. Britain, France Suggest Phased Approach to Global Digital Tax Talks
  2. Huawei Nova 7i With Quad Cameras, 40W Fast Charging Support to Launch in India in July: Report
  3. Japanese Startup Creates 'Connected' Face Mask for Coronavirus New Normal
  4. Amazon Launches ‘Smart Stores’ Initiative in India to Digitise Local Shops
  5. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Rumoured to Be in Development, Allegedly Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site
  6. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras May Launch in July, Alleged Xiaomi Catalogue Tips
  7. Scientists Spot Light Flare From a Black Hole Collision for the First Time Ever
  8. Byju’s Gets an Investment from Mary Meeker’s Equity Fund
  9. Realme C11 Teased on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Renders and Specifications Revealed
  10. Japan's COVID-19 App Reaches 4 Million Downloads in First Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com