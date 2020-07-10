Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core May Launch as a Rebranded Version of Galaxy A01 Core

The list of supported Android devices by Google shows the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is in the works as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A01 Core.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 July 2020 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ GSMArena

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is said to have a removable battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 Core appeared to carry model number SM-M013F
  • Despite a different model number, it seems to be a rebranded Galaxy A01 C
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is said to have a MediaTek MT6739 SoC

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core has been in rumours for the last few days. The phone was expected to bring some fresh changes to the company's lineup. But a listing updated by Google now suggests that the Samsung phone wouldn't be a brand-new model and just a rebranded version of the Galaxy A01 Core that is also so far only a part of the rumour mill. Separately, some key specifications of the Galaxy A01 Core have surfaced online. The new handset is said to come with a removable battery.

The list of supported Android devices by Google shows that the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is in the works as the rebranded version of the Galaxy A01 Core, as initially caught by MySmartPrice. The listing does show a different, SM-M013F model number, which isn't identical to the SM-A013F and SM-A013G model numbers associated with the Galaxy A01 Core. However, that minor change isn't likely to mean that we would get different specifications on both models.

samsung galaxy m01 core google android supported devices list screenshot Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core appears to debut as a rebranded version of Galaxy A01 Core
Photo Credit: Google

 

Samsung may bring the Galaxy M01 Core to markets other than where it is planning to bring the Galaxy A01 Core. We've seen similar strategies by some Chinese companies in the past.

The model number SM-M013F that appeared on the Google listing also recently surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site. That surfacing suggested that the new Samsung phone will run on Android 10 and come with dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Having said that, since both the Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy A01 Core seem to have the same hardware, we don't need to look for any further certification listings to get an overview of the new Galaxy M-series model. It is likely to carry the same list of specifications that would be of the Galaxy A01 Core.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications (rumoured)

SamMobile has reported some of the purported specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core. The phone is said to have a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1,480 pixels) PLS TFT display and a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, clocked at 1.5GHz. Further, it would come with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy A01 Core is also rumoured to include a single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Galaxy A01 Core is also said to come with a 3,000mAh removable battery. Furthermore, its name already suggested that it would run on Android 10 (Go edition).

If we look at some previous reports, the design of the Galaxy A01 Core appeared on the Web, with thick bezels and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its early render also suggested two distinct colour options and a traditional touchscreen panel — with not any waterdrop-style display notch or hole-punch design. Moreover, the phone also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites in the past.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nokia Launches Data Centre Networking Tools, Developed With Apple
TikTok Corporate Structure Changes Being Evaluated by Parent ByteDance

