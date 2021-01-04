Technology News
Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India Next Week, Could Be M12 or M62

The new Galaxy-M series smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display, as per the leaked poster.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 January 2021 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

The Galaxy-M series phone will have the volume and power buttons on the right side

Highlights
  • The Galaxy-M series smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch
  • The smartphone will feature a big screen, as per the leaked poster
  • It is tipped to launch in India before the Galaxy S21 series does

Samsung is tipped to launch a new Galaxy M-series smartphone in India next week. A tipster shared a poster of the upcoming phone on Twitter and claimed that it will launch next week. He also said that the phone could have a big screen. The smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch display, as per the leaked poster. While the name of the upcoming smartphone isn't given in the leak, it could be the Samsung Galaxy M12 or the Samsung Galaxy M62. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14, but it seems like a Galaxy-M series smartphone could launch in India before that.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a poster of the upcoming Samsung smartphone on Twitter. It has the text #MAXUP, which hints at a large battery. The poster also suggests that the smartphone will have the volume and power buttons on the right side.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to feature a massive 7,000mAh battery. It is also tipped to sport a 6.7-inch display. The smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification sites in the last month and a support page for the smartphone also appears to have gone live in India. The Samsung Galaxy M12 has also reportedly gone into mass production at a Noida factory. All of this suggests that the smartphone is ready to be launched soon.

If not the Samsung Galaxy M12, the smartphone tipped to launch next week could also be the Galaxy M62, which was also reportedly in the works.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch the anticipated Galaxy S21 series on January 14. The lineup is rumoured to comprise of Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy M-series, Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy M62, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
FAU-G Game Releasing on January 26, Akshay Kumar Announces on Twitter

