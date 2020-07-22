Technology News
loading
  Samsung Hosting 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event on September 2 to Unveil New Phones, Wearables, and More

Samsung Hosting 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event on September 2 to Unveil New Phones, Wearables, and More

Samsung will also be showing off five new products at the Unpacked event scheduled for August 5.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 July 2020 17:10 IST
Samsung Hosting 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event on September 2 to Unveil New Phones, Wearables, and More

Life Unstoppable will be a 45-minute virtual event

Highlights
  • Samsung announces ‘Life Unstoppable’ event for September 2
  • The company will not be attending IFA 2020
  • Samsung will unveil its latest innovations at the event

Samsung has announced it will host a ‘Life Unstoppable' event on September 2, less than a month after its Unpacked event on August 5. The company plans to “unveil the latest innovations” in the field of smartphones, TV, audio, wearables, and home appliances. It will be a virtual event to take people through the company's 2020 lineup of products. Samsung says the event will be open to media, retail, and industry partners. This announcement comes after the South Korean giant opted out of the IFA 2020 physical event.

“At Samsung, we continue to bring game-changing innovation to our customers and our society,” Samsung Europe's chief marketing officer Benjamin Braun said in a statement. “We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.”

Life Unstoppable will take place on September 2 at 9am BST/10am CET (1:30pm IST). It will be a 45-minute virtual event that will show off some of Samsung's “newest pioneering technology.” There will be special guests at the event as well. The company states that guests will be able to explore multiple new product launches in mobile, TV, and home appliances during the virtual event. As of now, the company has not shared where the event will be streamed.

Samsung was supposed to exhibit at IFA 2020 from September 3 to 5 that will be a physical event with invite-only and closed to the general public. But, the company decided not to do so, as per a report by TechCrunch. In place, it will hold an event of its own which will be the ‘Life Unstoppable' event. It will be organised less than a month after another big event – ‘Unpacked' – scheduled for August 5.

At the Unpacked event, Samsung will announce five products that may include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the rumoured Galaxy Buds Live, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. As of now, the company has not confirmed exactly what it will launch at the event.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Life Unstoppable 2020
