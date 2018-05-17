Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Led Flagship Smartphone Segment in India in Q1 With 49.2 Percent Share: GfK

 
, 17 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Led Flagship Smartphone Segment in India in Q1 With 49.2 Percent Share: GfK

Highlights

  • Samsung has become the leader in Indian flagship smartphone market
  • In full financial year, Samsung registered 55.2 percent market share
  • Company is riding on the success of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones

Defying the competition from Chinese players, Samsung has become the leader in the Indian flagship smartphone market, garnering 49.2 percent share in the first quarter of 2018, the German research firm GfK revealed on Thursday.

In the full financial year (April 2017-March 2018), Samsung registered 55.2 percent market share in the Rs. 40,000-and-above price segment, said GfK that reports final consumption of the devices and not only shipments.

In March alone, the South Korean giant registered a massive 58 percent market share in the flagship segment, riding on the success of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones that were available for sale in India from March 16.

"These are exciting times for Samsung in India. In the flagship segment, we are the clear leader. The credit goes to our continuous effort towards turning our platforms consumer-friendly with an aim to provide them better value proposition," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

"Our flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 have been very successful. The credit goes to the kind of unique technologies these devices have - along with exciting offers for consumers - that have driven the sales for us," Babbar added.

Galaxy S9 series promotions were strong both in offline and online channels in India.

With an aim to make a dent in the market share of Chinese brands in the Rs. 30,000-40,000 segment, Samsung India recently also launched Galaxy A8+ smartphone with flagship features for Rs. 32,990.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android, Samsung, India, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
League of Legends, PES Among E-Sports Selected for Asian Games
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cover Art Leaked Before Official Reveal
Samsung Led Flagship Smartphone Segment in India in Q1 With 49.2 Percent Share: GfK
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched: What's Different
  3. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X
  5. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, Release Date Revealed: Live Updates
  6. OnePlus 6 Price in India to Be Revealed Today: Watch Live Stream Here
  7. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) Get 4G Support in Second SIM Slot in India
  8. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  9. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones With 8-Hour Battery Life Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.