Samsung Mass Producing Out-Folding Phone, May Launch Before Huawei Mate X: Report

A new report suggests that major parts, and maybe even the phone itself is in mass production.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 19:11 IST
Samsung is already working on its second foldable phone

Highlights
  • Samsung is also working on a foldable phone with clamshell design
  • Samsung looks to one up Huawei in the foldable phone segment
  • It looks to launch 2nd foldable phone before Huawei releases its first

Samsung Galaxy Fold is yet to hit the market after its initial delay in launch due to display issues. These issues were spotted in pre-release units by early reviewers, and eventually Samsung refunded pre-order money and stalled the launch for later. The phone is now said to be ‘ready to hit the market' but a relaunch date hasn't been announced yet. However, the company has already started to race in another gear as a new report claims that Samsung is working on another foldable phone. It looks to launch an out-folding smartphone in the future, something similar to what Huawei did with the Mate X.

A report out of Korea suggests that Samsung has already started mass producing major parts of this new out-folding smartphone, and possibly even the phone itself. It looks to launch this Mate X-like phone earlier than the launch of Mate X itself. Huawei has delayed the launch of the Mate X from June to September, following Samsung's woes and its own troubles in licensing the full version of Android. Now, Samsung looks to trump Huawei, and launch its second foldable phone before the Mate X.

“The launch date has yet to be unveiled, but it's likely to be earlier than the date set for Huawei. Suppliers have already begun mass-producing major parts, and possibly even the phone itself,” sources told Korea Heral .

Samsung was recently also reported to be working on another foldable phone apart from this out-folding one. A phone with a clamshell design that opens and closes vertically is expected to launch sometime next year. The report notes that the phone will go on into manufacturing in late-2019 or early-2020. In its unfolded state, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. A small 1-inch display is expected to be present on the front in the folded state for showing basic notifications and time.

As for the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is to announce its new launch date soon, given that a recent report indicated that the phone ‘is ready to hit the market'.

Further reading: Samsung, Huawei, Huawei Mate X
